Two Bengaluru Bank Employees Arrested After Harassing A Muslim female colleague

Bengaluru police arrested two Muslim youngsters on Sunday for harassing two bank officials. When a 35-year-old lady arrived late at work, she requested that her male coworker drive her home. The duo was riding their bike around 9.20 p.m. when two youth followed them and stopped them in the middle of their journey.



The Muslim woman on the pillion wore a burqa. Two Muslim youngsters approached her and began grilling the two about why the man was travelling with the woman.

The lady's family was aware of her travel plans and had no complaints. The two men protested to the woman's husband about her travelling with a Hindu man, to which the husband responded that he was aware of the situation and knew the colleague.

The hoodlums forced the woman to dismount, booked her a ride, and drove her home. Meanwhile, they are accused of assaulting the rider and abusing both of them. The incident was videotaped and shared on social media. The incident occurred in a well travelled location.

The woman filed a police report, and officers responded right away. The police official gathered CCTV footage from the incident's surrounding locations and traced the phone number.

The cops then pursued and apprehended the criminals. Both criminals have been apprehended by the police and are being questioned. The accused (ages 24 and 26) are now confessing and admitting their error, according to police sources.

Meanwhile, Bangalore Police has identified and secured two accused persons for assault on a bike rider travelling with a woman of a different faith, stated Bangalore City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant. A case is filed, and aggressive legal action is taken.