Two-Day ‘Spirit of Unity’ Concert to Celebrate National Integration Through Music

Bengaluru: Basava Samithi and Swara Foundation will jointly host a two-day musical extravaganza titled “Spirit of Unity Concert – National Integration through Music” on October 31 and November 1 at Anubhava Mantapa Auditorium, Basava Bhavan.

The event aims to showcase India’s rich and diverse classical music traditions while promoting national integration, unity, brotherhood and cultural harmony.

The concert will open with Carnatic vocal performances by Smt. S. Aishwarya and Kum. S. Soundarya, great-granddaughters of Bharat Ratna M.S. Subbulakshmi, and conclude with a Hindustani classical vocal recital by Pandit Bhuvanesh Komkali of Indore, grandson of the legendary Pandit Kumar Gandharva.

On Saturday, October 31, from 5 p.m., the inaugural session will feature Carnatic classical vocals by Smt. S. Aishwarya and Kum. S. Soundarya, followed by a Hindustani classical performance by Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Pandit Vinaya Torvi.

On Sunday, November 1, from 9 a.m., Ustad Hafiz Bale Khan and Ustad Rais Bale Khan of Pune will present a sitar duet (Jugal Sitar Vadan). This will be followed by a recital by Dr Muddu Mohan, IAS (Retd.), recipient of the Karnataka Rajyotsava and Sangeet Natak Akademi awards. Pandit Bhuvanesh Komkali will present the concluding vocal performance.

Organisers said the confluence of leading Carnatic and Hindustani artistes celebrates India’s cultural diversity and shared heritage. Through this initiative, Basava Samithi and Swara Foundation reaffirm their commitment to preserving classical music traditions and fostering unity and harmony. (eom)