Uathayam opens exclusive brand showroom in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Premium traditional wear brand Uathayam Premium Cotton has expanded its retail presence in Karnataka with the launch of an exclusive showroom in the heart of the city. The new outlet was inaugurated on Thursday on Kempegowda Road, one of the city’s busiest commercial hubs.

The showroom was inaugurated by B.K. Shivaram in the presence of guests and well-wishers. The launch marks a key milestone for the brand as it strengthens its footprint in the Karnataka market and brings its range of premium cotton products closer to customers in the city.

The newly opened outlet features a wide collection of traditional and contemporary ethnic wear. The product range includes premium cotton dhotis, shirts, wedding sets, matching sets, ethnic wear, shirting and suiting fabrics, panchakacham, kids’ dhotis and shirts, towels and innerwear. The showroom has been designed to offer customers a comfortable and immersive shopping experience while showcasing the brand’s focus on quality craftsmanship and traditional attire.

Located in central Bengaluru, the showroom aims to cater to the growing demand for high-quality traditional garments among customers looking for authenticity, comfort and elegance.

Speaking on the occasion, B.R. Arun Eashwar said the Bengaluru launch represents an important step in the brand’s expansion strategy.

“The launch of our exclusive Uathayam showroom in Bengaluru marks an important milestone in our journey to make premium traditional wear more accessible to customers. Bengaluru has a strong appreciation for culture and tradition, and we are delighted to bring our trusted range of premium cotton dhotis and apparel to this vibrant city,” he said.

He added that the brand aims to offer customers a complete shopping experience that reflects its heritage, quality and commitment to excellence.

With the new showroom, Uathayam continues to expand its presence across key markets while remaining rooted in its legacy of delivering high-quality cotton garments that blend tradition with comfort.

