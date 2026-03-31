UBUNTU, Hitachi Rail partner to train 1,000 women entrepreneurs in digital skills

Bengaluru: In a push to strengthen women-led enterprises and digital inclusion, the UBUNTU Consortium has partnered with Hitachi Rail under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative to train over 1,000 women entrepreneurs across Karnataka.

The collaboration, formalised through a memorandum of understanding (MoU), aims to equip women entrepreneurs from 10 associations with digital marketing skills to scale their businesses and access wider markets. The MoU was exchanged in Bengaluru in the presence of a delegation led by Manoj Kumar Krishnappa, Head of Hitachi Rail India.

UBUNTU Consortium, a not-for-profit organisation focused on empowering women entrepreneurs, said the initiative would support inclusive economic growth and enhance global market access for women-led businesses. The programme will provide training, tools and exposure to strengthen their presence in both domestic and international markets.

Founder-president and former Chief Secretary K. Ratnaprabha said the partnership would open new avenues in skill development, supply chain integration and business opportunities, particularly in infrastructure and allied sectors. She noted that the initiative seeks to bridge industry gaps by enabling women-led enterprises to participate in large-scale projects and global value chains.

Highlighting UBUNTU’s previous efforts, she said the organisation has trained over 4,000 women entrepreneurs through digital literacy programmes and onboarded them onto platforms such as the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Government e-Marketplace (GeM), expanding their market reach.

“The partnership with Hitachi Rail will further connect women entrepreneurs to domestic and international markets, helping them scale operations and compete effectively in a digital economy,” she said.

As part of the initiative, 10 training programmes have been conducted in Bengaluru (two sessions), Chintamani, Tumakuru, Bagalkot, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Hospet, Chitradurga and Mandya.