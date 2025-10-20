Udupi police tighten probe; Says no ‘honey-trap’ found

Udupi: UdupiSP confirms no evidence links a honey-trap to Abhishek Acharya’s suicide, with digital and financial reviews ongoing, while calling for an end to social media speculation that risks harming those involved.

The Udupi police clarified on Sunday that their investigation into the October 9 suicide of 23-year-old Abhishek Acharya from Parappady, Nitte, at a Belman lodge has found no signs of a ‘honey-trap’ scheme. The Karkala police, handling the case, are continuing to explore other potential causes of the tragedy.

Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar stated that a thorough examination of the accused woman’s digital devices, including call records, banking details, and messaging apps, showed no obscene content or evidence of her distributing such material. Statements from Acharya’s close contacts, including relatives and friends, were also reviewed.

A September financial transfer from Acharya to the accused was returned immediately, with her asserting they had no romantic relationship, police noted.

Citing a previous missing-person incident involving a person named named Tejas, where Acharya offered no explanation for his temporary absence, investigators discovered that he had shared explicit videos of the accused in a WhatsApp group of hospital coworkers prior to his death.

These clips, filmed by the accused’s friend who featured in them, were privately messaged to her on WhatsApp. Acharya allegedly accessed them by breaching her account, prompting her to warn him of potential police action.

Further inquiries include forensic scrutiny of Acharya’s phone, an examination of the circumstances behind the accused recording a ‘dress-changing’ video of her friend at the hospital, and whether it was exploited for blackmail. The authenticity of a suicide note’s handwriting is also under review.

Shankar underscored that the case is still active, cautioning against online harassment targeting either party. Assistant SP Harsha Priyamvada has informed Acharya’s family and community figures about the investigation’s current status, emphasising the need to counter unverified narratives circulating on social media.