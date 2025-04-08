Udupi Tops Karnataka’s Second PUC Results; Girls Outshine Boys Once Again

Bengaluru: The results of the Second Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examinations conducted across Karnataka from March 1 to March 20 were announced on Tuesday, April 8, by the Department of Pre-University Education.

Udupi district recorded the highest pass percentage in the state at 93.90%, followed closely by Dakshina Kannada at 93.57%. Bengaluru district secured the third position with an overall pass percentage of 85.36%. Yadgir district stood at the bottom with a pass rate of 48.45%.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at a commendable 73.45%, with 7,13,862 students appearing for the exams. Of these, 3,35,468 were boys, 3,78,389 were girls, and five students identified as transgender. Girls continued their trend of outperforming boys across streams.

In the Science stream, Shreya from Expert College, Mangaluru, secured the top position with 597 marks. In the Commerce stream, Deepashree of Canara College, also from Mangaluru, topped with 599 marks. Sanjana Bai from Indu PU College in Ballari secured the top rank in the Arts stream with a score of 597.

A total of 18,845 students scored below 50%. Stream-wise pass percentages were: Science – 82.54%, Commerce – 76.07%, and Arts – 53.29%.

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa officially declared the results during a press conference held in Bengaluru. Students can access their results from 1:30 PM onwards via the official website: https://karresults.nic.in.