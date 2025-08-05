Udupi’s Indrali overbridge gets a new lease of life

Udupi: Afte rmonths of stagnation caused by relentless monsoon rains, the Indrali railway overbridge project in Udupi is back in action, sparking optimism among locals and officials alike. The MP of Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, Kota Shrinivas Poojari shared the update, revealing that he personally visited the site to assess the renewed efforts.

The overbridge, a key component of the bustling Malpe-Tirthahalli NH 169A corridor, had been at a standstill due to the region’s torrential downpours. Poojari’s intervention, including a high-level appeal to the Railway Minister in May 2025, paved the way for the deployment of a bow-string steel girder marking a significant milestone. In his announcement, Poojari outlined a phased plan, noting, “With the rains easing, concreting has restarted. If the weather holds, we expect to wrap up the initial phase in 10-12 days, followed by a 25-day curing period to ensure durability.”

The announcement has ignited hope in Udupi, where the overbridge is seen as a lifeline connecting the coastal town to inland districts like Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru.