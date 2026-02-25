UGRO Capital convenes policymakers and financial leaders to address MSME credit gap

Mumbai: UGRO Capital convened policymakers, regulators, banking executives and fintech leaders under its “India by MSME” initiative to deliberate on bridging India’s structural MSME credit gap and advancing inclusive economic growth.

The initiative has been conceived as a continuing institutional platform aimed at aligning policy direction, regulatory clarity, capital participation and technology-driven underwriting frameworks to deepen formal credit penetration across emerging markets.

The forum was inaugurated by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Government of Maharashtra. Senior industry leaders in attendance included Ravi Ranjan, Managing Director of State Bank of India; Manoj Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director of Small Industries Development Bank of India; Amish Mehta, MD and CEO of CRISIL Limited; Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management Company Limited; Apurva Kumar, Unit Head – South Asia at Asian Development Bank; Dr Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist at Dun & Bradstreet; and Harsh Mittal, Head – Merchant Lending at PhonePe.

Addressing the gathering, Lodha underscored the importance of structured and affordable credit access for MSMEs to drive entrepreneurship and employment. Ravi Ranjan noted that GST adoption, digital payments and bureau integration have strengthened MSME formalisation over the past decade, but the next phase requires closer collaboration between banks, NBFCs and fintech platforms.

Manoj Mittal emphasised partnership-driven credit expansion supported by robust data governance and prudent risk management.

The event also marked the release of the fourth edition of the MSME Sampark Report, developed by UGRO Capital in collaboration with Dun & Bradstreet. The report analyses over 73,000 MSMEs across eight sectors, along with insights from more than 16,000 emerging market customers.

Key findings show that 86% of surveyed MSMEs operate below ₹20 crore turnover, with rising preference for secured, longer-tenure term loans and increasing average ticket sizes. The report also highlights declining reliance on microfinance and gold loans, alongside growing UPI adoption and reduced cash dependence, signalling a shift toward formal credit channels.

Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of UGRO Capital, said MSMEs contribute nearly 31% to India’s GDP but continue to face a significant credit gap. “India by MSME aims to create a structured, partnership-led ecosystem where credit flows responsibly to entrepreneurs,” he said.

UGRO Capital operates over 300 branches nationwide, serving more than 1.85 lakh customers with assets under management of approximately ₹15,500 crore, leveraging its AI/ML-driven GRO Score 3.0 and sector-focused underwriting framework.