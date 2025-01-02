Union Minister Prahlad Joshi Criticises Congress Leadership, Raises Corruption Allegations in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Union Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Renewable Energy, Prahlad V. Joshi, launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, accusing it of misgovernance, corruption, and misappropriation of funds. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, “Rahul Gandhi speaks of a ‘shop of love,’ but the actions of Karnataka leaders contradict this. The state has become a hub for murders and suicides, not love.”

Joshi alleged that the Congress government has diverted funds meant for welfare schemes. “Rahul Gandhi promised seamless implementation of the guarantee schemes, but the current leaders are misusing public funds. They have even diverted allocations reserved for Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and Tribal Sub-Plan (SP-TSP) towards these guarantees. Additionally, funds from the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation have been misappropriated,” he claimed.

He also cited allegations against several ministers, including the Chief Minister, for corruption and abuse of power. “The High Court has questioned whether files in the MUDA scam would have been cleared so quickly if the accused were not the spouse of the Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister. Despite this, there has been no resignation from the CM, who continues to justify his position brazenly,” Joshi said.

Referring to the suicide case of contractor Sachin Panchal, Joshi criticised Priyank Kharge, Minister and son of AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, for his alleged arrogance. “Despite serious allegations, Priyank Kharge dismissed the demands for his resignation. Such arrogance will not be tolerated by the public,” he stated.

Joshi accused the Congress leadership of shielding corrupt ministers. “The Congress is unlikely to seek Priyank Kharge’s resignation despite the charges against him. We will pursue both legal and political battles to expose this misrule,” he asserted.

Joshi also highlighted recent measures taken by the central government to support farmers. “We have decided to continue subsidies on crop insurance and DAP fertilisers into the new year. While there have been some implementation challenges in the crop insurance survey, we will address them by leveraging technology to make the system more farmer-friendly,” he explained