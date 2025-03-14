Union Minister Prahlad Joshi to Visit Udupi, Attend Religious and Cultural Events

Udupi: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi will undertake a two-day visit to Udupi district, where he will engage in religious and cultural activities, including visiting temples and attending a Kambala event.

Joshi will arrive in Kapu on the night of March 14 (Friday) and stay overnight. On Saturday, he is scheduled to visit the newly constructed Kapu Mariamma Temple, followed by a trip to Udupi Krishna Mutt, where he will offer prayers and interact with Paryaya Swamiji Sugunendra Thirtha.

During his visit, Joshi will also pay respects at the residence of late BJP leader Somashekar Bhat. He will later attend a Kambala (traditional buffalo race) before departing for Bengaluru in the evening.

Joshi will be accompanied by his wife, Jyothi Joshi, throughout the visit.