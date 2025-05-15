UT Khader Calls for People-Centric Approach in Tackling Coastal Erosion in Karnataka

Mangaluru: Stressing the importance of grassroots involvement in coastal management, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangaluru MLA UT Khader has asked officials to consult local communities while undertaking erosion mitigation works along the state’s coastline.

Chairing a meeting of departmental officials in Mangaluru on Wednesday, Khader said residents living along the coast — particularly traditional fishermen — have a better understanding of sea dynamics and tidal variations based on decades of lived experience. "One-size-fits-all solutions won’t work along our coastline. Technology should be adapted to local needs, and for that, people must be consulted," he said.

The Speaker also drew attention to complaints from residents about unsuitable materials and methods being used in certain coastal areas, which he said were counterproductive.

The state government has already released ₹200 crore for sea wall and erosion prevention works across the three coastal districts. Khader recommended using the funds judiciously by focusing on areas with severe erosion rather than spreading resources thin.

He also directed officials to expedite the construction of a 150-metre fishing jetty at Kotekar in Ullal and ensure that the site is appropriately allocated. “This long-pending demand must now move forward without further delays,” he added.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer of the Karnataka Maritime Board Diwakar Nayak, Joint Director of Fisheries Siddayya, Deputy Director Dileep, CRZ Regional Director Raghu, and local revenue officials including the Ullal Tahsildar.