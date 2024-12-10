Victim Loses Rs 28.18 Lakh in Mangaluru Job Scam; Key Accused Arrested

Mangaluru: A sophisticated job scam involving fraudulent part-time employment offers has resulted in the arrest of five individuals, including two key suspects from Jammu and Kashmir. The scam, orchestrated through messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, duped a victim into transferring ₹28.18 lakh under the guise of performing simple tasks.

Police reports state that the victim received a message offering part-time job opportunities and was directed to join a Telegram group. Members in the group lured the victim by assigning small tasks such as watching videos and sending screenshots in exchange for minor payments. Gradually, the scammers convinced the victim to transfer larger amounts, citing job requirements, leading to the loss of ₹28.18 lakh.

In a joint operation, police teams from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, and Mysuru tracked down two prime suspects, Ameer Suhail and Suhail Ahmad Lone, to Kulgam in Jammu and Kashmir. Both were brought to Mangaluru and presented before a court. Investigators revealed that the suspects operated multiple fraudulent bank accounts to launder the money, often creating and using new accounts daily to avoid detection.

Under the leadership of Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal (IPS), the investigative team included Deputy Commissioners Siddharth Goyal and Dinesh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Dhanya N Nayak, and Konaje police station staff led by Inspector Rajendra B.

While the suspects are in custody, police believe more individuals may be involved. Efforts are underway to trace the full network behind the operation. Authorities have advised the public to exercise caution and avoid falling prey to similar scams.