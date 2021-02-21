Victory Flame reaches Bengaluru, to stay till March 5

Bengaluru: The Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising India's victory in 1971 war reached Bengaluru on Saturday morning after traversing 2,000 kilometres. The Victory Flame was lit by Prime Minister Naredra Modi in the National War Memorial, New Delhi on December 16, 2019.

The Victory Flame is travelling across the length and breadth of the country, connecting cities and villages and felicitating the war heroes and their next of kin. The event is to commemorate 50 years of India's outstanding victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war.

The Victory Flame in Bangalore was given a grand reception by the valiant Thambis of the Madras Engineer Group and Centre, who escorted it through the Old Madras Road. It was received by Major General J V Prasad, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka & Kerala Sub Area at War Memorial in Madras Engineer Group and Centre.

During the event, wreaths were laid and homage was paid to the fallen heroes by senior officers and war veterans.

The Victory Flame will remain in Bangalore till March 5 and will move to Coimbatore on March 6.

During this period, it will be taken to the places of residence of all war heroes and their next of kin as a mark of honour, respect and gratitude for their heroic and gallant deeds. Various other events are also being planned during this period.