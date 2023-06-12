Video of Dutch Vlogger Manhandled in Chickpet Market Surfaces

Bengaluru: In a disturbing incident captured on video, a Dutch vlogger visiting Bengaluru's Chickpet Market was subjected to physical assault by a local trader, leading to a viral outcry on social media platforms.

The vlogger, Pedro Mota, hailing from the Netherlands, was documenting his experience in Chickpet Market when he was confronted by an individual presumed to be a trader, who forcibly grabbed his hand and questioned his motives for recording the video. Despite Mota's pleas for the man to release his grip, he was forcefully pushed. Sensing the potential escalation of the situation, Mota made a quick decision to flee from the spot.

Reflecting on the incident, Mota later narrated in the video, "I had to get out of there. Big dude holding on to my hand and he was surrounded by atleast one or two buddies. So that’s never good. Outnumbered in a crowded area"

Mota, who runs the YouTube channel Madly Rover boasting over 33,000 subscribers, shared the video on his platform, captioning it 'Attacked At The Thieves Market In India.' The video quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 130,000 views thus far.

Despite facing trouble earlier, Mota appreciated the spirit of Bengaluru city when he ran into many smiling faces. Mota struck a conversation with a motorist who was stuck in a traffic block. The motorist offered Mota a banana, which he took and said, “This is India bro. Not the bulls**t that happened earlier. He was so kind.”

According to sources, the police took action under the Karnataka Police Act 92 and apprehended an individual named Navab Hayath Sharif in connection with the assault.

Taking note of the incident, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda took to Twitter to address the matter. He said that the video in question was an older recording and assured the public that appropriate measures had been taken to address the case.

The video however, was uploaded to Mota’s Youtube channel on Sunday, 11 June, 2023. This has created a debate online as to how the police claim that it’s an old video. Moreover, Mota had specifically mentioned in the video that he was shooting the footage on a Sunday morning.

The video also featured a vlogger who handled the Youtube Channel ‘Chidu24’. Upon investigation of Netizens, Chidu24 had uploaded a video on 27 March this year featuring Mota. Also, Mota had made it clear in his video’s description that the video was originally shot in March.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and debate, shedding light on the importance of ensuring safety and security for both foreign visitors and locals alike. The viral nature of the video has not only drawn attention to this particular incident but has also ignited broader discussions about the need for enhanced safety measures and awareness in popular tourist areas.

As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact the efforts to promote Bengaluru as a welcoming and safe destination for travelers from around the world.



