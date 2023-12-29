Vijaya College Shines with Vanijyothsava, A Grand Intercollegiate Commerce and Management Fest

Bengaluru: Vijaya College Jayanagar celebrated Vanijyothsava, its annual intercollegiate Commerce and Management Fest recently. The event marked a day of academic enthusiasm, skill development, and vibrant participation.

The program was graced by the presence of Anil Giri Raju, an esteemed alumnus of Vijaya College Jayanagar, and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Co-Founder of Bounce. Anil, in his inaugural address, shared insights into the professional world and emphasized the pivotal role that events like Vanijyothsava play in enhancing the professional skills of students.

With the participation of over 55 colleges, the Commerce extravaganza unfolded as a dynamic platform for students to showcase their talents and compete in various competitions. The diverse set of contests included Corporate Walk, Logo Design, IPL Auction, Business Quiz, Logo Rangoli, Group Dance, Best Out of Waste, and Reveal the Brand.

The entrepreneurial spirit of the students was displayed through the food and game stalls that were set up on the campus. This provided the students practical and hands-on experience to sharpen their business acumen.

The valedictory function was graced by C K Ramamurthy, MLA Jayanagar Constituency, who served as the chief guest. In his presidential address, Ramamurthy highlighted the significance of quality education and encouraged students to utilize their educational backgrounds irrespective of economic constraints. Drawing inspiration from prominent figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he emphasized the transformative power of education in shaping a brighter future.

The other Chief Guests were Cine actors Sushmitha Jagadish and Jagappa who interacted with the audience.

Vijaya College, Jayanagar takes pride in its continuous commitment to imparting quality education since its inception in 1989. Vanijyothsava stands as a testament to the college's dedication to nurturing holistic development and providing students with platforms to showcase their talents.