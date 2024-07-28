Villages in 11 districts face flood conditions due to heavy rains

Bengaluru: Continuous rains have led to a significant rise in river water levels across 11 districts in Karnataka, including North Karnataka, causing widespread flooding and submerging numerous bridges. Hundreds of villages are grappling with flood conditions, prompting district administrations to implement precautionary measures. Numerous people have been relocated to care centres for safety.

In Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapur, Raichur, Yadagiri, Bellary, Koppal, Mandya, Mysore, and Hassan districts, large quantities of water are being released into rivers through reservoirs, raising concerns in riverside areas. Rivers such as Krishna, Doodhganga, Vedaganga, Ghatprabha, Malaprabha, and Tungabhadra are in spate, with reservoirs overflowing. More than 50 bridges have been submerged, isolating some villages. Consequently, hundreds of people have been evacuated to care centers. In Belgaum district alone, seven rivers have overflowed, cutting off 122 villages. Floodwaters have submerged 48 bridges, including 32 in Belgaum, 12 in Bagalkot, 2 in Raichur, and 1 each in Yadagiri and Kampli, leadingA to further disconnections.

The release of 1.07 lakh cusecs of water from dams in Belagavi, Bagalkote, Vijayapura, Raichur, and Yadgiri has significantly affected riverside areas in Koppala, Gangavati, Kampli, Siraguppa, and Hampi.

The Kabini Reservoir, which has a storage capacity of 19 TMC, is releasing more than 70,000 cusecs of water into the Kapila River, threatening over 10 villages in Mysore district. Villages such as Bidarahalli, Kadagadde, Sagare, Agathur, Tumbusoge, Itna, Hebbalaguppe, Neele, and Magudilu in HD Kote taluk are particularly at risk.

In Hassan, 83,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Hemavati Dam into the Hemavati River, flooding roads in Arakalagudu, Ramanathpur, and Alur.

The Goruru-Holenarseepura road in Arakalagud is waterlogged. Excess water released from Hemavati, Yagachi, and Watehole dams has caused the Hemavati River to overflow, leading to a flood situation in Sakaleshpur, Holenarasipur, and Channarayapatnam taluks. The KRS Dam in Mandya is releasing over 80,000 cusecs of water into the Cauvery River, resulting in flooding along the riverbed. Residents of 53 villages in Mandya, including 15 villages in Pandavapura and 21 villages in Malavalli and Srirangapatna taluk, have been warned via loudspeakers to stay away from the riverbanks.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and are urging residents to follow safety guidelines and remain vigilant as efforts to manage the flooding and provide relief to affected communities continue.