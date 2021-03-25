Violators to pay Rs 250 fine: As Covid positive cases rise, karnataka government tightens rules

Bengaluru: State health department on Wednesday reported 2,298 Covid positive cases and 12 deaths. The positivity rate as of now stands at 2.12%.

With this the BBMP has put out a list of strong Covid guidelines to contain the spread of the virus.

Anyone found not wearing a mask and violating the social distancing norms will be fined Rs 250 within the municipal areas with the power of fining the violators lying with the BBMP Marshal, a police official not below the rank of head constable, health inspectors and bill collectors of the municipal corporations.

In areas other than municipal corporations fine will be Rs 100. Business houses have to ensure customers wear masks and maintain social distance. The number of guests at marriage functions is fixed at 500 persons in open places and 20O in closed areas.

Restrictions on guests

♦ Birthday parties and other celebrations: lOO persons in open places; 50 in closed areas.

♦ Death or funeral: 100 persons in open places; 50 in closed areas.

♦ Cremation or burial: 50 persons.

♦ Other functions: 100 persons.

♦ Religious celebrations or functions: 500 persons in open places.

♦ Political celebrations or functions: 5OO persons in open places.

Fines

♦ Air conditioned party halls, departmental stores, branded shops (single and multiple brands), shopping malls - Rs. 10,O0O

♦ Starred hotels (three star and above), marriage or convention halls with a minimum capacity of five hundred persons or any other similar public places - Rs 1O,000

♦ Organisers of public functions or rallies or gatherings or celebrations - Rs. 10,000

♦ Non air- conditioned party halls, departmental stores - Rs. 5,000