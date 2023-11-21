Visitors get a taste of Millet ice cream launched at Krishi Mela

Bengaluru: At the Krishi Mela 2023 organized by Bengaluru Krishi Mela on the premises of Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-T), Thanjavur has developed a new technology for making ice cream using non-dairy millet ice cream and launched it at the Krishi Mela. V Palanimuthu, director, entrepreneurship and management, National Institute of Food Technology, Thanjavur, launched the millet ice cream at the Krishi Mela on Sunday. Free ice cream was distributed to the farmers who visited the fair.

Cereal ice cream is suitable for lactose intolerant and vegetarian people. According to a statement released by UAS, millet ice cream is rich in nutrients, iron and vitamin B1. It is health friendly with phyto-nutrients. Millet ice cream has 35.7 grams of carbohydrates, 3.1 grams of protein, 9.1 grams of fat, 0.6 grams of crude fiber and 183 kcal of energy.

This ice cream is prepared without using milk. It is rich in iron and vitamin B. Cereals like navane(Foxtail millet), ragi, corn are soaked in water, crushed to a specified amount and their milk is extracted. It is prepared by mixing 7% non-dairy cream. No artificial flavor, color is used. No added sugar either. V Palanimuthu explained that the calcium, iron content and vitamins in the cereals will be in the ice cream.

In the technology driven world of agriculture, the University of Agriculture has done the job of delivering agriculture-related activities to the people of Karnataka. This year’s Krishi Mela was held with the slogan of cereal for food, health and income. On the second day of Krishi Mela, a food fair was organised at Krishi Mela. At the Millet Food Fair, food made from cereals, including ice cream, biscuits, and a variety of food were on display. Foods made from cereals specially prepared by the farmers were displayed.

This time around 625 stalls were opened in the Krishi Mela and some varieties of cereals including millet, sunflower etc. that were developed and unveiled here. Plenty of stalls and technology platforms were provided and people got a lot of information along with new types of food at the Millet Food Fair.

Farmers’ inventions and agricultural innovation, information about new technologies in agriculture, demonstration of integrated farming system, drip and sprinkler irrigation system, display of advanced agricultural machinery, suitable cropping system for farming, demonstration of horticulture crops and precision agriculture, along with it a world of agriculture was unveiled in the Krishi Mela.