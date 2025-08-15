Vote fraud brought dishonour to nation; Cong brought Independence to India, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has stated that the development of voter fraud by the BJP has brought dishonour to the country. On the occasion of the 79th Independence Day celebrations, he reminded the gathering that it was the Congress party that brought Independence to India.

He was speaking after hoisting the National Flag at the KPCC office on Friday as part of the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Extended greetings to everyone on the occasion, Dy CM Shivakumar underlined that there is need to fight against anti-Constitution forces and voter fraud.

He said, “Those who conspire to harm this freedom are not just against the Constitution — they are against life itself. They are traitors to society and must be considered enemies of freedom. In the interest of the nation, we must prevent any betrayal of the Constitution and preserve its ideals."

"Today, voter fraud has brought dishonour to the country’s reputation. Our leaders, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, have initiated the fight against this menace from Karnataka. We must all work together for this cause," he appealed.

"It is through your (party workers) hard work over the last two-and-a-half years that Congress has come to power. The Congress government is working with concern for the people’s lives, while the Opposition is doing politics based on emotions,” he said.

“We must prepare for the upcoming municipal and local body elections. The government has decided to hold elections in the next six months, and you all must work for this. In 2028, we must once again bring Congress to power in the state. We must work to give people a new life,” he urged.

“Protect democracy, safeguard the Constitution and electoral system, fight against the unfair distribution of taxes, and take a pledge to remove authoritarianism,” said Dy CM Shivakumar.

“Independence is not something that can be bought. Mahatma Gandhi said it is the breath of life. Our party leaders fought with all their might and brought Independence to the country. Therefore, we must take five pledges today — to protect democracy, safeguard the Constitution and the electoral process, preserve the value of votes, fight against the unfair distribution of taxes, and remove authoritarianism to bring back a pro-people government,” he said.

“We must remember these five pledges every day. By 2029, we should write the preface to a second freedom struggle," he stated.

"Independence Day is the day that tells our history. It is a matter of pride for Indians and for Kannadigas. The country’s first freedom struggle took place here in Karnataka.

"Isuru village in Shivamogga district was the first to declare a freedom struggle. The first woman to defeat the British was Kittur Rani Chennamma. We must recall that in 1930, under the leadership of Congress leader Hanumanth Rao, the Salt Satyagraha began in Ankola in the state. Kannadigas sacrificed their lives for the freedom struggle, and we must reflect on this history,” he underlined.

“In the freedom struggle, over 6.5 lakh Congress members laid down their lives. Thousands gave up their homes, properties, and livelihoods. Merely hoisting the flag and singing the national anthem is not enough. We must tell the younger generation that Congress was the party that fought for Independence. Congress leaders and workers must say this with courage. Until we have this courage, traitors will continue to lecture us on patriotism," he said.

"False narratives are being spread claiming that Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Sardar Patel, and many other Congress leaders did not fight for Independence.

"Pandit Nehru spent nine years in prison. Under the Congress leadership, the country was united. The freedom struggle involved Maulana Azad, Dadabhai Naoroji, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Vallabhbhai Patel, Subhas Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad, Sarojini Naidu, Lala Lajpat Rai, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Bipin Chandra Pal, and many other great leaders. It is our duty to pass their history to the next generation. Those who dedicated their body, mind, and wealth to the country were Congressmen,” he said.

“Many times, the Opposition asks what the Congress has contributed to the nation. We must remind them that it was Congress that brought Independence, the National Anthem, and the National Flag to the country. On our shoulders rests the Tricolour, and in our hearts rests the Constitution.

"The Congress gave the nation humanitarian, legal, personal, religious, intellectual, social, economic, and political freedom. It gave the people the freedom to live under the Constitution and choose their representatives,” Shivakumar stated.

Speaking to the media later, Shivakumar said, “We have celebrated the 79th Independence Day under the party’s banner. A new turn has begun in the country. The democratic system is now moving towards conducting elections transparently within the legal and constitutional framework.

"It is encouraging to see all non-BJP parties in the country fighting together. We are stepping forward to lead this movement. We are confident that a major change will take place in the country in the coming days. In this context, we have taken our pledge.”