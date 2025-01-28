Water Tariff Hike in Bengaluru Inevitable, Says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar confirmed that a water tariff hike in Bengaluru has become unavoidable due to the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) facing an annual loss of ₹1,000 crore. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Shivakumar stated that the government has directed officials to prepare a report on the proposed increase in water charges.

Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru development portfolio, pointed out that the water tariff in Bengaluru has remained unchanged since 2014. He explained that this freeze in rates has contributed to the BWSSB’s growing deficit, with the board’s electricity bill rising from ₹35 crore to ₹75 crore annually.

“I have instructed officials to submit a detailed report on the proposed hike, and a decision will be made shortly. We are also taking steps to improve the accuracy of water consumption measurements,” he said after a meeting with civic agency officials at Cauvery Bhavan.

The Deputy CM further explained that the water tariff hike has become necessary as the BWSSB is struggling to secure funds due to the ongoing losses. He added that banks have been reluctant to lend to the board, and despite discussions with MLAs from the city, the financial situation remains dire. Shivakumar refrained from specifying the exact amount of the tariff increase but assured that it would be based on thorough discussions.

The Minister also emphasized that even those in lower income groups should contribute a token amount, such as one paise per liter, to help with accurate water usage measurements. He recalled that the previous Congress-led government had allocated ₹20 crore to provide water to slums and the urban poor, a program that was later halted by the BJP government.

Shivakumar assured that the government plans to revive this initiative for the urban poor, with water usage being accurately measured even if a token charge is applied. He noted that illegal water connections must be regularized and that there has been widespread misuse of water in some slum areas.

Looking ahead to the summer months, Shivakumar assured citizens that the government is taking necessary steps to prevent water shortage in Bengaluru. "We have instructed officials to expedite the process of filling up tanks and recharging groundwater," he said. The BWSSB has also issued 15,000 new Cauvery water connections under the Cauvery fifth stage, with an additional 20,000 connections still to be issued. Many apartment complexes are yet to take their Cauvery water connection, and the government has made it mandatory for them to do so.

Shivakumar concluded by emphasizing that accurate water consumption data would be key in addressing the city's water management issues, and that measures are already in place to ensure the efficient use of this vital resource.