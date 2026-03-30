Watermelon prices crash in Bidar as Iran war hits exports

Bidar: The ongoing tensions involving Iran and military actions by the United States and Israel have begun to impact farmers in Karnataka’s border district of Bidar, with watermelon growers facing a severe price crash due to disrupted exports.

Farmers say the price of watermelon has plummeted to as low as ₹2 per kilogram, compared to ₹12–15 per kg during the same period last year. The drastic fall has left growers struggling to recover even basic cultivation costs, leading to widespread distress.Local farmers allege that the export market has come to a standstill following the geopolitical conflict, severely affecting demand. “Even at ₹2 per kg, traders are not coming forward to buy our produce,” said a group of farmers, expressing frustration over the situation. One such farmer, Vaijanath Sidda from Bidar taluk, invested nearly ₹1 lakh in cultivating watermelon this season. However, with no buyers and limited local demand, much of his produce is now rotting in the fields. “We worked hard and spent heavily, expecting good returns. But the war has destroyed our hopes,” he said.Farmers pointed out that they were ready for harvest when the conflict escalated, leading to a sudden collapse in export demand. As a result, large quantities of watermelon are lying unsold, forcing growers to incur heavy losses.

The crisis has triggered demands for government intervention. Farmers have urged authorities to provide compensation for their losses and to explore alternative markets to ensure that their produce does not go to waste.

Agricultural experts note that perishable commodities like watermelon are highly dependent on stable supply chains and export markets. Any disruption, especially due to global conflicts, can have an immediate and severe impact on prices and farmer incomes.

With the situation showing no immediate signs of improvement, farmers in Bidar are left uncertain about their future. Many fear that continued price depression could push them into deeper financial distress if timely support measures are not introduced.