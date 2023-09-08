Live
We don't mind on BJP-JDS alliance: CM Siddaramaiah
Highlights
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we are not bothered about who will form an alliance in the election and who will contest the Loksabha election separately.
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that we are not bothered about who will form an alliance in the election and who will contest the Loksabha election separately.
Reacting to the BJP and JDS alliance for the Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister gave a response to the media on Friday. We will ask people for votes. People are on our side, he said.
