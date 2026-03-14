Whitefield Art Collective inaugurates 9th public art festival in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The ninth edition of the Whitefield Art Collective Public Art Festival began on March 13 at VR Bengaluru, transforming the popular lifestyle destination into a vibrant hub of art, culture, and creativity for an entire month. The festival, themed “Tomorrow, Altered!”, will run until April 12, bringing together artists, students, photographers, designers, and art enthusiasts from across the country.

The festival was inaugurated by Grammy Award–winning music composer and environmentalist Ricky Kej, who also received the Padma Shri in 2025. The opening ceremony featured a traditional lamp lighting ritual and the unveiling of the unique “Kala Car,” marking the official launch of the month-long artistic celebration. The evening also included a live musical performance by Kej and a wearable art fashion show titled “A Rose for Khadi,” curated by noted fashion expert Prasad Bidapa.

Organised with support from the Yuj Foundation, the festival showcases more than 300 installations, sculptures, paintings, and photographs created largely by students from institutions such as Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Bangalore University, Vogue Institute of Art & Design, and JD Institute of Fashion Technology. These artworks explore futuristic ideas, environmental concerns, urban transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology and creativity.

One of the most eye-catching attractions this year is a collaboration involving Tesla. Artists have transformed the electric vehicle into a moving art canvas, blending contemporary design, sustainability, and technological innovation.

The festival also features several notable exhibitions and collaborations. In partnership with UNESCO, a photography exhibition titled “Pockets of Hope” highlights marine ecosystems and the urgent need for conservation. Another exhibition, “Re:Reading Bangalore, presented by the MOD Foundation, explores the layered history of the city through archival maps, books, and visual storytelling.

Visitors can also experience “Bengaluru in Focus,” a photography competition that received over 2,000 entries, with 150 selected photographs displayed during the festival. These works capture diverse perspectives on the rapidly evolving urban landscape of Bengaluru.

The festival further explores the intersection of art and artificial intelligence, showcasing an artwork that interprets a single visual concept through four different formats—two digital prints and two painted canvases. Inspired by pointillism, the project was created by students from Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath based on an original painting by artist Mansi Pipaliya.

Beyond exhibitions, the festival includes literary sessions curated by the Whitefield Literary Society, workshops on cyanotype printing and clay modelling, and a young artists programme aimed at nurturing emerging creative talent. An Art Bazaar featuring local artisans will highlight handmade and sustainable crafts.

According to curator Sumi Gupta, the Whitefield Art Collective continues to serve as a platform that connects artists, institutions, and communities while encouraging experimentation across disciplines and technologies.

Since its launch in 2016, the festival has grown into one of Bengaluru’s major cultural events, attracting over 2.5 million visitors. Organisers say the initiative aims to make art more accessible by transforming public spaces into dynamic creative environments.