Why purified water is fast becoming a non-negotiable lifestyle essential in Indian homes

Bengaluru: Until a few years ago, installing a water purifier was usually a practical call. Someone in the household would suggest it based on advice or after a health concern. Today, that decision is far more intentional. In many Indian homes, purified water is now treated as part of daily wellness, much like careful nutrition or better sleep habits.

At the same time, families are becoming more aware of a newer challenge: the rise of counterfeit and non-certified filters being sold in local markets and online. These non-branded or uncertified filters may look similar, but they do not meet safety standards, often compromising both purification and long-term health. This has further reinforced the focus on choosing genuine systems and verified replacement filters.

Greater access to data has played a major role in driving this shift. The Annual Ground Water Quality Report 2024 indicates that close to 20 percent of groundwater samples collected across the country exceeded safe nitrate levels. More than 9 percent showed fluoride content above the permissible limit. Traces of arsenic and uranium were also reported, and states such as Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh recorded high electrical conductivity, signalling mineral and salinity intrusion even in shallow aquifers. Families are beginning to understand that the safety of water depends more on intervention than on source.

In this environment, using certified systems and authentic filters has become even more critical because counterfeit consumables cannot address these contaminants and may even damage purification units.

According to Anurag Kumar, Chief Growth Officer at Eureka Forbes, the shift is becoming distinctly visible. “People earlier looked for clear water. Now they want water that is proven safe. They often ask for water analysis before choosing a purifier. This is not just about filtration anymore. It is about informed living and protecting what enters the body every single day. We are also seeing strong concern around fake filters in the market, customers now ask how they can verify genuine cartridges because they understand that even the best purifier cannot perform safely if paired with a counterfeit consumable.”

The pandemic accelerated this mindset. It reinforced the idea that health must be maintained consistently rather than restored after illness. Water, which is consumed more frequently than any other dietary element, naturally became central to preventive thinking. The Indian water purification segment is now growing at an estimated rate of 7 to 10 percent each year, as consumers compare how well systems adapt to changing water profiles, how reliable they are over time and how easily they can be serviced. Subscription-based models are increasingly preferred for their continuity and assurance.

Brands with strong service networks also emphasise the importance of authenticated filter replacements through authorised channels to help customers avoid the risks associated with unverified or duplicate filters.

With more than four decades of experience in water purification and one of the strongest service networks in the country, Eureka Forbes has closely observed this transition. The company now focuses on systems that combine RO, UV and activated carbon purification with intelligent tracking and monitoring. The latest solutions are designed to respond to regional water variations, based on insights from national groundwater assessments.

Many of these systems now include mechanisms to track filter life and ensure only genuine, certified cartridges are used, reducing the chances of accidental counterfeit installation.

Kumar further explains, “Purifiers were once seen as protection from visibly unclean water. Now they are expected to protect against what cannot be seen in everyday conditions. Consumers look for technology that supports wellness, not just function. They also want the assurance that every component from the purifier to the filter cartridge is genuine and safety tested. Counterfeit filters are a major concern, and customers increasingly rely on authorised service experts to avoid them. Once this awareness sets in, the question is no longer whether a purifier is needed, but which solution offers lasting confidence.”

Government efforts such as the Jal Jeevan Mission and stricter implementation of BIS 10500 standards have deepened awareness, especially with data sourced from more than 15,000 groundwater monitoring locations presented in the 2024 study. Across homes today, purified water represents thoughtful living. It is no longer viewed as an appliance but as everyday health assurance. It may function quietly, but its significance has become central to how people choose to live.

Today, the conversation is not limited to owning a purifier; It extends to ensuring that the right, certified consumables protect the system and the family using it.

In many households, purified water is not an upgrade. It is where wellbeing begins.