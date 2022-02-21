Wipro earthian awards 2021 felicitates excellence in sustainability education

Bengaluru: Wipro Limited, a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, organised the 11th edition of Wipro earthian awards for the year 2021. The annual awards recognise excellence in sustainability in education in schools and colleges in India.

Wipro earthian is one of India's largest sustainability education programmes for schools and colleges. The 2021 edition of the Wipro earthian school programme received over 1000 project entries, out of which 20 winning and 20 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The 2021 College programme has been temporarily paused. The teams from schools demonstrated their understanding of biodiversity, waste and water through a combination of activity based learning programmes and written essays.

The winning institutes were awarded a certificate along with a cash prize. The winning teams were felicitated by Wipro Chairman, Rishad Premji at a virtual event. They will also get an opportunity to engage with Wipro and its sustainability partners through continuous collaborative programs that will enable a deeper understanding of issues critical to sustainability.

The virtual event featured keynote talks by Dr. Shekhar Pathak, a Padma Shri awardee, who is an Indian historian, writer and academician from Uttarakhand and Yuvan Aves, a writer, naturalist, educator, and activist based in Chennai. Noted quizmaster, Lloyd Saldana also hosted the 2021 National Finals of the Wipro earthian Sustainability Quiz.

The Chief Sustainability Officer, Wipro Limited, Anurag Behar said, "Wipro earthian has evolved over the last decade to become the flagship program for sustainability education in India.We continue to be amazed at the quality of work from diverse schools across the country on complex ecological challenges facing us. It gives us reason for optimism, and we remain deeply committed to working with schools and colleges for the long term."