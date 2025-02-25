Wipro earthian Awards 2024 Felicitate Excellence in Sustainability Education

Bengaluru: Wipro Limited, a leading technology services and consulting company, held the 14th edition of Wipro earthian Awards for the year 2024 at Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. The awards are a conclusion of an annual program designed to foster integrated sustainability education and recognize Indian schools and colleges that actively promote sustainable action and thinking.

The Wipro earthian program is one of India’s largest sustainability education programs for schools and colleges. The 2024 edition of this program received over 1,500 project submissions, of which 23 winning and 43 shortlisted entries were selected by an independent jury. The teams from the winning schools demonstrated a deep understanding of biodiversity, waste and water, through a combination of activity-based learning programs and written essays.

Over 100 schools were recognized for their exceptional effort by Wipro earthian’s regional non-governmental organization (NGO) partners. This year, the Wipro Sustainability Educators Network (SEN) and 22 sustainability educators from Wipro’s NGO partners engaged with local communities and students in activities such as winter and summer schools, nature camps, library sessions, and the Goa Bird Atlas. The SEN facilitates grassroots-level engagement with student communities, fostering local and contextual learning and insights on sustainability-related issues.

The Chief Executive Officer, Azim Premji Foundation, Anurag Behar and Narayan P S, Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives, Wipro Limited, and Managing Trustee, Wipro Foundation, felicitated the winning teams with certificates and cash prizes. The teams also engaged with Wipro’s sustainability partners through collaborative programs that provided insights into sustainability issues.

The Global Head of Sustainability and Social Initiatives, Wipro Limited, and Managing Trustee, Wipro Foundation, Narayan P S said, “The annual Wipro earthian awards is the culmination of the 14th edition of Wipro’s long-running program that seeks to ignite interest and foster learning in young minds on humanity’s unique relationship with nature. Bringing students and teachers together from schools spread across the country, the Wipro earthian program is designed to generate action-based learning that celebrates the underlying connectedness of the individual with the larger fabric of community and nature. We continue to be inspired by the spirit of resilience and optimism we see in our young citizens as they get ready to face the multiple challenges of sustainable development the world faces.”

Wipro earthian extensively supported colleges through the ‘ideas to Impact’ (i2I) challenge, in collaboration with IIT Madras. In August 2024, five college teams were recognized for their innovative projects in the themes of Energy, Building Material, and Water. i2I received participation from schools and colleges spread across 27 states with more than 2,000 registrations. The challenge aimed to validate eco-innovative ideas and support their transformation into viable prototypes that contribute to a carbon-neutral future.