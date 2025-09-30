Live
Woman dies after two-wheeler collides with tipper truck
Bengaluru: A college student died on Monday after being allegedly hit from behind by a tipper truck near Budigere Cross here, police said. The accident occurred at around 8 am when Dhanushree (22), a final-year B Com student, was riding her two-wheeler from Byappanahalli to her college in K R Puram.
Preliminary investigations suggest she may have lost control after abruptly changing direction to avoid potholes on the road, causing her to fall into the path of the tipper truck. Police are examining CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence and cause of the accident. A senior police officer said, “The student was on her two-wheeler when it was allegedly hit from behind by a tipper truck, leading to her death on the spot. The accident took place on a section of the road in relatively good condition, though potholes were present nearby on the opposite side.”
The truck driver fled the scene, and police are working to trace him. “We are scanning CCTV footage to verify whether she lost control while avoiding a pothole and was subsequently hit by the tipper truck. A case has been registered, and investigations are ongoing,” the officer added.