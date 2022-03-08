Women From Bengaluru Broke Stereotypes And Overcome Biases During Their Lives

Women face discrimination in both their professional and personal life. The United Nations has declared that the theme of International Women's Day in 2022 will be #BreakTheBias. Women from many walks of life were interviewed to see what biases they had to overcome during their lives.



Several women had broke the ties claiming the differences and discriminations that women has been facing. One of the woman standing independently and proving a lot of people and their mind sets wrong is G Uma. Uma is a cab driver, believes that the biggest stereotype she's overcome in her ten years in the industry is that women just could n't drive or support their families.

Uma left Kolar ten years ago and has since become a successful cab driver who is well-liked by her passengers and respected by her coworkers. Uma claims that as her father's eyesight failed, her mother assumed control of the household. She said that her brother assisted her in learning to drive, and her father backed her up.

Uma's brother, a truck driver, died in a car accident six years ago, only a week after applying for a job at KSRTC. She explained that he has also made a uniform. Her current ambition is to become a KSRTC driver, to put on that uniform, and to inform her mother that her son is still alive. Uma also wants to launch a driving school for orphaned girls.

Another woman Sonu Venugopal, a stand-up comedian and digital content developer, claims she didn't start into comedy to challenge stereotypes. Her content, however, demonstrates that women bring a fresh perspective to the industry, with some popular ones inspired by everyday situations and characters speaking various Kannada dialects. "

She said that with a majority of guys in this sector, they have seen the men's point of view, but women lend their perspective to the industry, making it well-rounded. She has always thought women funnier and more entertaining.

In single shot, Shrayana Bhattacharya, a senior economist at the World Bank, broke the biassed thinking about women and economics. Shrayana intertwines economics with the daily lives and love lives of regular women in her book about gender. The goal of her research was to #breakthebias in the narrative we hear about women in the economy all the time.

Her goal was to shine light on the terrible barriers encountered by ordinary women as they try to achieve their economic independence by presenting stories of everyday women who are neither heroes nor victims in any evident way and portraying their actual desire for love and livelihoods.