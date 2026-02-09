Women IPS officer accused of threatening staff even after her transfer

Ballari: A fresh controversy has erupted in Ballari police administration after serious allegations were leveled against IPS officer Vartika Katiyar, who was transferred from the post of DIGP, Ballari range, last month. The officer now stands accused of attempting to control official files and threatening subordinates even after her transfer.

The allegations stem from a WhatsApp call reportedly made by Katiyar to the Ballari Range Administrative Officer. During the call, she is alleged to have instructed that no important documents be handed over to the newly appointed DIGP. Claiming that her transfer is being challenged before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), she reportedly warned the officer that transferring files could result in him being dragged into the legal case as a respondent.

These claims gained momentum after video and audio clips of the conversation surfaced on social media. The recordings have triggered a major debate on the limits of authority and the conduct expected from senior civil servants after transfer.

Reacting to the incident, Administrative Officer Basavaraj is said to have written a formal letter to Katiyar. In the letter, he expressed that her repeated calls and instructions were interfering with his official responsibilities. He also requested her to stop issuing any further directives, either orally or in writing.

Katiyar was transferred on January 7 in the aftermath of the banner clash incident in Ballari, which had led to tensions in the district. Although she challenged the transfer order before CAT, administrative experts point out that filing an appeal does not grant any officer the right to continue exercising control over the previous office.

The episode has raised concerns about misuse of power and administrative ethics. Many believe that such actions, if proven true, set a dangerous precedent and undermine the chain of command within the police department.