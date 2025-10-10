Workez launches first centre in Bengaluru ; Expands national foot print with additional 2 lak sq feet to their portfolio

Bengaluru: Work Easy Space Solutions Private Limited (WorkEZ), one of South India’s leading managed office space providers, is proud to announce the launch of its first centre in Bengaluru – WorkEZ TECHSHIRE. Located in the heart of the city’s tech Corridor Bellandur - ORR, this launch marks a significant milestone in WorkEZ’s expansion journey.

Spread across approximately 2,00,000 sq. ft, TECHSHIRE brings to Bengaluru more than 3,300 premium seats, vibrant community and breakout spaces, stadium-style step seating, cutting-edge meeting rooms, and a dedicated cafeteria. The facility is designed to achieve LEED certification, reflecting WorkEZ’s commitment to sustainability alongside scale and functionality.

Speaking about the initiative Mr. Prathap Murali, CEO, WorkEZ said " We are delighted to announce the launch of our first Workez Centre in Bangalore, making an important milestone in our growth journey. After a successful five-year run in Chennai, starting off with a portfolio of just 0.1 million sqft we have expanded to 1.25 Million sqft currently, spread across 3 cities. We are excited to bring the Workez experience to this dynamic city Backed by a strong clientele and a reputation for operational excellence, we have achieved an impressive portfolio growth of over 45 percent year on year since inception, while maintaining an average occupancy rate of more than 90 percent across all assets. Our success is driven by strong and dedicated team, a focus on quality infrastructure, Service excellence, and state of the art design. With this new centre, we aim to build a strong presence in Bangalore flex- space market through collaboration and innovation. We look forward to partnering with Industry stakeholders to drive sustainable growth.”

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Satheash, AVP – Real Estate, WorkEZ, said: "Bengaluru represents a pivotal chapter in WorkEZ’s growth journey. With Workez TECHSHIRE, we are not just expanding our footprint—we are bringing a new standard of flexible workspace to a market that values innovation, community, and sustainability. This launch reinforces our commitment to delivering workspace solutions that are both future-ready and deeply aligned with the needs of modern businesses."