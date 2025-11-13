XLRI Delhi-NCR Wraps Up Nova Exilaro 5.0 with Music, Talent, and Youthful Energy

The two-day cultural fest featured captivating performances by Javed Ali, DJ Mendrin, The Shams Duo, and international artist DJ Olly Esse_

XLRI Delhi-NCR successfully concluded Nova Exilaro 5.0, its annual cultural fest, at the institute’s Jhajjar campus. The two-day extravaganza brought together creativity, music, and youthful energy, reflecting the vibrant spirit of XLRI’s student community.

The event featured an impressive line-up of cultural performances, inter-college competitions, and musical evenings that drew enthusiastic participation from students and guests alike.

The highlights of the fest included stellar live performances by renowned singer Javed Ali and DJ Mendrin, followed by an electrifying night featuring The Shams Duo and international artist DJ Olly Esse.

Beyond the musical spectacle, Nova Exilaro 5.0 also celebrated diverse student talents through dance, drama, fashion, and art competitions, creating a platform for creative expression and collaboration.

Speaking about the event, Fr. Nelson A. D’Silva, S.J., Acting Director, XLRI Delhi-NCR, said,“Nova Exilaro is more than just a cultural fest, it’s a platform to express the togetherness, creativity, and the indomitable spirit of our students. It reflects the values of community and excellence that XLRI stands for. I commend our students, faculty, and staff and participants from other institutions for making this year’s edition a memorable and vibrant success.”

With vibrant performances, engaging activities, and an energetic atmosphere, Nova Exilaro 5.0 reaffirmed XLRI Delhi-NCR’s commitment to holistic education and nurturing talent beyond academics.