Yenepoya hospitality students enter India Book of Records with 28-dish culinary marathon

Mangaluru: Students of the Department of Hospitality Science at the Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce and Management (YIASCM), a constituent of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), have entered the India Book of Records for organising a culinary and beverage marathon showcasing dishes from across the country.

The record was set on January 30, observed as National Tourism Day, when 28 student chefs and 28 student bartenders simultaneously prepared 28 traditional dishes and 28 beverages representing India’s 28 states within 28 minutes.

The initiative, organised under the theme “28 States, 28 Chefs, 28 Dishes, 28 Bartenders, 28 Beverages in 28 Minutes,” aimed to highlight the diversity of Indian cuisine while demonstrating the skills and teamwork of hospitality students.

The achievement was formally recognised during a felicitation programme held on Saturday at the Kulur campus of the institute in Mangaluru. The event featured a presentation documenting the record attempt and the planning behind the culinary challenge.

Department head Mervin Jaison Vas said the exercise required meticulous preparation to ensure that each dish and beverage reflected the authentic culinary traditions of the respective states while being completed within the stipulated time.

Dr B T Nandish, Controller of Examinations at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), who attended the event as the chief guest, described the feat as a proud moment for the institution and its students. He noted that representing the cuisine of all Indian states within such a limited time frame demonstrated both creativity and coordination.

The record was adjudicated by Advocate Harish R of the India Book of Records, who presented the official certificate to the department.

Principal Prof Jeevan Raj said the recognition marked an important milestone for the institution and highlighted the role of experiential learning in hospitality education.

Participating students, including the chefs and bartenders involved in the record attempt, were felicitated during the programme.