You can have your health check-up in five minutes at ‘hPod’ 

Bengaluru: Bringing personalised and automated holistic health and wellness care solutions to Bengaluru residential societies, Haryana-based India Health Link announced the launch of its self-service ATM size health kiosk called "hPod".



The first hPod was established in Purva Highland Apartment located off Kanakapura Road, Bangalore.

Just the size of an ATM, this device can screen more than 20 plus parameters like blood pressure, temperature, body mass composition, pulse, SPO2, ECG, etc in the span of 5 minutes. After the screening process, the device can also connect with medical professionals via teleconsultations through HD video conferencing. You can also order medicines using the device from the limited list of partner sites available. Currently, the company has tied up with Astra Hospital, I Nurse Home Healthcare, and Lifecare Medical Supplies to provide the medical assistance for the pilot launch. The company hopes to expand their list of partners to provide services based on location.

"The device calculates the BMI (body mass index) and based on that it checks on various parameters for non-communicable diseases. Through various sensors fitted into the device, the device can check the temperature, pulse and saturation in the blood. Within 5 minutes, the device can complete all check-up and provide a printout of the health report," said Umesh Doddwad, Sales Manager, India Health Link.

He added that the kiosk is not being sold right but rather can be rented for a nominal fee.

CEO of India Health Link, Dr Satyender Goel, said, "The company is working to create a meaningful care ecosystem that is accessible, human-centric, and intelligent for communities to facilitate hassle-free, regular health check-ups at the residents' convenience and spread a wellness care culture in India that will work well to reduce NCDs burden and minimize the incidence of late diagnosis and treatment dropouts".

The platform also offers alternate therapies like yoga, Zumba, meditation, and naturopathy along with modern medicines to provide holistic health care options to residents. It also provides community health insights to enable health programs in support of healthcare partners to keep the community healthy and fit.