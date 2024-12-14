Live
- Italian envoy Baroli hoping to strengthen ties with India through football
- CPI-M revokes suspension of Bengal party leader accused of sexual harassment
- Rachakonda Commissioner Emphasizes Health and Education at Uniform Diet Launch
- BJP leader visits late ASI Surendra Singh in Rajasthan, assures full govt support
- PM Modi tears into Gandhi family for its habit of amending Constitution
- Young Kabaddi Player Dies of Heart Attack During Match in Mandya
- Exciting Return of Santosh Trophy Football Tournament Kicks Off in Hyderabad
- Head Constable Dies by Suicide, Cites harssament by wife and inlaws
- Delhi BJP claims AAP govt will never pay women allowance like in Punjab
- India is 'Mother of Democracy': PM Modi
Young Kabaddi Player Dies of Heart Attack During Match in Mandya
A 26-year-old Kabaddi player collapsed and died while playing a match in Sukhadhare village of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Saturday.
Mandya: A 26-year-old Kabaddi player collapsed and died while playing a match in Sukhadhare village of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Saturday.
The deceased, identified as Preetham Shetty, hailed from Hebri in Udupi district. He was participating in a Kabaddi tournament organised as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.
According to sources, Preetham experienced chest pain after a match and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Upon being declared fit to play again, he returned to the field but suddenly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed during the game. Despite immediate efforts, he could not be revived.
