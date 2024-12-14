  • Menu
Young Kabaddi Player Dies of Heart Attack During Match in Mandya

Young Kabaddi Player Dies of Heart Attack During Match in Mandya
A 26-year-old Kabaddi player collapsed and died while playing a match in Sukhadhare village of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Saturday.

Mandya: A 26-year-old Kabaddi player collapsed and died while playing a match in Sukhadhare village of Nagamangala taluk, Mandya district on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Preetham Shetty, hailed from Hebri in Udupi district. He was participating in a Kabaddi tournament organised as part of Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

According to sources, Preetham experienced chest pain after a match and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Upon being declared fit to play again, he returned to the field but suddenly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed during the game. Despite immediate efforts, he could not be revived.

