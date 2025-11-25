Young woman achieves motherhood after multiple IVF failures

Bengaluru: Birla Fertility and IVF, Bengaluru, has enabled a 27-year-old woman to achieve motherhood after enduring multiple IVF failures, showcasing the power of advanced diagnostics and personalised care. Under the expert guidance of Dr. Manjunath, Deputy Medical Director, Birla Fertility and IVF, Bangalore, the case demonstrates how precise diagnostics and empathetic care can help patients move past years of frustration and achieve their long-awaited dream of becoming parents.

The patient, Neena (name changed), had undergone several IVF cycles, but despite encouraging early responses, each attempt ended in disappointment, leaving her emotionally drained.

Recognising that multiple failures often point to underlying issues beyond standard evaluations, Dr. Manjunath, who specialises in managing recurrent IVF failures, recommended a comprehensive re-assessment to identify the precise factors affecting her outcomes.

Sharing his expert insights, Dr. Manjunath, Deputy Medical Director, Birla Fertility and IVF, Bangalore said, “In cases of recurrent IVF failures, it’s essential to go deeper than routine treatment because the underlying issues are often subtle and easily missed. One of the most common reasons for repeated failures is chromosomal abnormalities in embryos. Even embryos that look healthy under the microscope can be genetically abnormal.”

He further emphasised the importance of uterine readiness, adding: “Equally important is the endometrium, because even the best embryo cannot implant if the uterine lining isn’t receptive. In recurrent failure cases, the timing and quality of endometrial preparation become absolutely critical.

We carried out detailed hormonal mapping and ultrasound evaluation to personalise her protocol, ensuring that the endometrium reached the ideal thickness and receptivity window at the exact time of transfer. This synchronisation between a genetically strong embryo and a well-prepared uterus was the difference between another failed cycle and a successful, full-term pregnancy.”

This comprehensive, precision-led approach resulted in a successful full-term pregnancy and the birth of a healthy baby girl, marking a heartwarming milestone in the patient’s long and challenging journey to motherhood.

The case is a testament to Birla Fertility and IVF’s commitment to delivering world-class fertility care through advanced diagnostics, scientific precision, and personalised treatment.