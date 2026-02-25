Youth dies by suicide after exposing alleged extramarital affair in Tumakuru

Tumakuru: In a incident reported from Ramenehalli village in taluk a young man died by suicide after allegedly facing threats for revealing an extramarital affair to a married woman.

The deceased has been identified as Chetan. According to preliminary information, Chetan had informed Suma, the wife of Nagaraj, about her husband’s alleged illicit relationship with another woman. The disclosure reportedly triggered a heated argument between the couple at their residence. During the confrontation, Suma is said to have told her husband that Chetan had shared the information with her.

Enraged over the matter, Nagaraj allegedly confronted Chetan and picked up a quarrel. It is further alleged that he threatened Chetan with dire consequences. Disturbed by the developments and the alleged intimidation, Chetan later died by suicide by hanging.

Before taking the extreme step, Chetan reportedly recorded a selfie video on his mobile phone, in which he named Nagaraj as being responsible for his decision. The video has now become a crucial piece of evidence in the case.

Initially, Hebbur police registered a case of unnatural death, treating it as a suicide. However, after Chetan’s father approached the police with the video evidence found on his son’s phone, a formal complaint was lodged. Based on the complaint and the contents of the video, police registered an FIR and took Nagaraj into custody for questioning.

Further investigation is underway.