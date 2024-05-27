Youth leader urges CM to take action against City hall officials

Mangaluru: Christon Menezes, a prominent youth leader, has called on the Chief Minister of Karnataka to take immediate action against the Mayor, Commissioner, and engineers of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). Menezes accuses them of negligence that indirectly led to the death of Deepak, a 40-year-old autorickshaw driver, who drowned in stormwater in Kottara on May 25.

In his complaint, Menezes stated that Deepak drowned along with his autorickshaw due to the MCC’s failure to desilt the stormwater drain, causing it to overflow during heavy rains. “The negligence of the Mangaluru City Corporation and local representatives is responsible for this tragedy.

A precious life has been lost due to the negligence of Mayor Sudhir Shetty Kannur, Ward 17 Corporation Member Manoj Kumar, and other MCC officials,” Menezes asserted. Menezes criticised the MCC for failing to use taxpayer money effectively, attributing the lack of proper development work to corruption. “People have paid taxes with their hard-earned money, expecting development work, but due to corruption, these projects are not completed properly. This negligence resulted in the death of Deepak.”

He emphasized the urgency of his complaint, urging the Chief Minister to intervene immediately. “As a responsible citizen, I have complained to the Chief Minister to take swift action against the MCC, its council, and officials. If this is not addressed, more people may face hardships during the monsoons.”

Menezes also called for the government to provide a job to a member of Deepak’s family, acknowledging their dependence on his earnings.