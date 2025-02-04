YSS/SRF President and Spiritual Head, Sri Sri Swami Chidananda Giri Delivers an Inspiring Discourse on Kriya Yoga

Bengaluru: Yogoda Satsanga Society of India/Self-Realization Fellowship* (YSS/SRF) President and Spiritual Head, Sri Sri Swami Chidananda Giri, delivered an inspiring spiritual discourse on Kriya Yoga, a scientific yoga technique for quickening human evolution. Addressing a diverse audience of more than 2000 people at Palace Grounds, Swamiji shared insights on the works of the world-renowned Master Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda, author of the best-selling spiritual classic “Autobiography of a Yogi”. Known as the ‘Father of Yoga’ in the west, Yoganandaji introduced millions of seekers into the ancient Indian science of Yoga through this seminal work.

Swamiji said “We are now in an ascending cycle of human evolution. The younger generation will steer this world into an age of higher consciousness. Ancient sciences like Kriya Yoga will play a major role in these times of transformation.” He narrated how Mahavatar Babaji, an immortal Himalayan Master revived Kriya Yoga for this age of science & technology. “Kriya Yoga,” he said, “is an exact science which can be practised by all men, irrespective of religion or creed. By enabling direct contact with the inner divine source within every man, Kriya awakens higher consciousness and becomes the key to inner peace and the antidote to all human suffering.”

“Kriya Yoga shall spread across all nations and aid in transforming this world,” said Swamiji, emphasizing the teachings of Sri Sri Paramahansa Yogananda and his organization (YSS/SRF).





