Zameer Ahmed to arrange the Umrah pilgrimage for women volunteers who served Haj pilgrims

Bengaluru: Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that he will bear the expenses of 100 people, including 50 women and their dependents, who volunteered during the Haj pilgrimage, to the Umrah pilgrimage.



Around 750 volunteers and officials of various committees and teams who worked during the Haj pilgrimage were felicitated at a function organised at Haj Bhavan here on Tuesday. He felicitated them with mementos and praised their service.

Zameer Ahmed Khan said in 2018, he had promised to send 1200 volunteers for the Umrah Yatra, but 900 have already gone to Umrah. The rest will be sent this year. Of these, 50 women and their dependents will be accommodated. Haj and Umrah pilgrimages are sacred. Not everyone can do it as God's will must be there. All of them have served the Haj pilgrims and earned the love of God. "I will do this service as long as I have my strength," the minister said.

Municipal Administration and Haj Minister Rahim Khan said, "It is a good thing that Zameer Ahmed is honoring the volunteers. He is a leader who has always stood up for the poor community. I pray that God gives them the strength to serve them further."

Maulana Maqsood Imran Rashadi, Maulana Zainul Abidin, State Waqf Board Chairman Maulana N.K. Mohammad Shafi Saadi, Chief Executive Officer Khan Parvez, former State Haj Committee Chairman Raufuddin Kacheriiwala, and Executive Officer Sarfaraz Khan were present.