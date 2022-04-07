Zawahari has no business to praise my daughter, says Muskan's father

Bengaluru: Chief of the international terror organisation Al Qaeda, Al Zawahiri has written an ode to the 'valorous' lady of Mandya Muskaan Hussian and released it on its social media platforms on Wednesday leaving the people of State outraged. "We did not know the international enemy is now in our own backyard," is the expression of the people of Mandya who live in the neighbourhood of Muskan's house in the city.

Muskan had shouted "Allahu Akbar" in front of unruly Hindutva activists at PES college in the heat of the controversy and riots that had taken place all over the state on the hijab issue. In his video, Zawahiri has eulogised Muskan's bravery and character and her love for Islam. He has commended her as a 'great lady of India' in his longish ode. Zawahiri has also commended herdecision to stay at home wearing hijab rather than pursue education in her college.

This video has gone viral and is receiving condemnation from various quarters. Muskan's family has blocked themselves from public contact. Muskan herself has been not allowed to step out of the house even to meet her academic obligation. Her neighbours who is a mix of Hindus and Muslims have confirmed that she comes out very rarely and if she does she is chaperoned by oneor more of her family members. She used to be such a lively girl and used to drive her two-wheeler to the college, market and even to meet her friends. But now she is confined within the four walls of her parent's house, they say.

After she shouted "Allahu Akbar" in the college campus she became a postergirl of hijab advocates with even Nobel peace prize winner Malala praisingthe college girl for her courage.Those who praised her included Bollywood stars and politicians including Mumbai (Bandra East) MLAZeeshan Baba Siddique who gifted her an Iphone. The All India Mullah's Council gave MuskanRs 5 lakh and a few Muslim corporators from the Bruhat Bengaluru MahanagaraPalikedid not lag behind. Muskan's father Mohammad Hussian after Zawahiri's ode to his daughter's courage has stated that "he has no business to praise my daughter or any daughter or son of this country. He is a terrorist and works against the will of Allah the Merciful. I do not know why people showered gifts on my daughter, they showered these gifts stating that they were giving 'Adiya' which is a form of goodwill in any form in Islam. But my family had decided to donate an ambulance to the local health care centre out of the money received from the donors after Ramzan" he added.

Zawahiri's poem has given rise to varied kinds of statements. Hindu activists have started their usual ranting. "How does it matter to India, Zawahiri is somebody who is hiding in some corner of the world we do not even know if he is the same person or not, we must not ascribe motives just because some madman has written a poem which is irrelevant to our system," said former CM and JDS leader H.D.Kumarasamy.

MLA of Udupi Raghupathi Bhat maintained, "I said this in the very beginning of the whole hijab issue that there was more than that met the eye as there is involvement of 'other people'. My sources about the foreign hands at work behind the hijab issue was true and now Muslim organisation like SDPI, CFI and PFI have come into the open. These are the organisations that have given support to the six 'hijab' girls of Udupi to make it a national issue, now I appeal to the central government to launch an investigation by the National Investigating Agency to get to the root of this problem."

Following Muskan's 'heroics' in Mandya the Muslim students of Mangaluru, Udupi and all the 242 constituent colleges of Mangaluru University had taken out a rally in Mangaluru also raising slogans of "Allahu Akbar" in unison the students held the protest for more than one hour. They raised anti-government slogans and held banners in support of the Hijab. Umar Mukthar, a leader of CFI said, "Our students carried banners depicting Muskaan towering over saffron shawl-clad students who were portrayed as mere specks.An activist asserted that the artist who drew it wanted to show them as tiny as possible in front of the giant Muskaan."