Zyoin Group and Routematic partner to strengthen workforce mobility for India’s growing GCC ecosystem

Bengaluru: In a move aimed at strengthening workforce mobility and productivity for Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in India, Zyoin Group has entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Routematic, India’s leading AI-driven corporate mobility and employee transportation solutions provider.

With GCCs increasingly operating across multiple cities, locations and round-the-clock shifts, employee mobility has emerged as a critical operational requirement. Industry experts note that safe, reliable and technology-enabled transportation directly impacts attendance, employee experience and overall productivity. The Zyoin–Routematic partnership seeks to address these challenges by integrating Zyoin Group’s GCC talent and workforce advisory expertise with Routematic’s advanced AI-powered mobility platforms.

Through this collaboration, GCCs will gain access to end-to-end solutions that enhance workforce accessibility, ensure commute reliability and support operational efficiency. The initiative also aligns with global standards of safety, regulatory compliance and sustainability, which are increasingly important considerations for multinational enterprises establishing or expanding GCCs in India.

Anuj Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Zyoin Group, said the partnership addresses a fundamental yet often overlooked aspect of productivity. “For GCCs, productivity begins with access and reliability. Our partnership with Routematic addresses a core operational need while significantly enhancing employee experience, enabling GCCs to scale with confidence across India,” he said.

Routematic Founder and CEO Sriram Kannan highlighted the strategic shift in how enterprises view employee commute infrastructure. “As enterprises operate 24×7 across multiple cities, employee transportation has moved from being a cost centre to a strategic productivity and sustainability investment with measurable returns. As India’s leading AI-enabled corporate commute platform, Routematic is setting benchmarks for safe, reliable and environmentally responsible employee commutes at scale,” he said. He added that the partnership would strengthen Routematic’s engagement with India’s rapidly growing GCC ecosystem while delivering better employee experiences and reducing commute-related Scope 3 emissions.

India has witnessed a sharp rise in GCCs over the past decade, driven by its deep talent pool, cost advantages and innovation ecosystem. As competition intensifies, enterprises are increasingly focused on immediate, high-impact solutions that improve workforce efficiency while aligning with environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.

By combining AI-powered employee mobility solutions with workforce advisory services, the Zyoin–Routematic alliance aims to help GCCs boost productivity, improve attendance reliability and lower their environmental footprint. Industry observers see the partnership as an example of how smart technology and strategic collaboration can deliver measurable operational and ESG outcomes at scale, reinforcing India’s position as a preferred destination for global capability centres.