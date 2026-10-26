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Dasara return rush triggers traffic jam at Choutuppal

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The congestion was caused due to ongoing flyover construction work combined with the heavy volume of vehicles on the national highway

Dasara return rush triggers traffic jam at Choutuppal
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Dasara return rush triggers traffic jam at Choutuppal

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Choutuppal(Yadadri-Bhongir): People who had visited their native villages for Dasara are now heading back to the city, carrying with them cherished memories of the celebrations. Meanwhile, in the town of Choutuppal, near Dharmojigudem, traffic came to a near standstill on the route toward Hyderabad on Sunday.

The congestion was caused due to ongoing flyover construction work combined with the heavy volume of vehicles on the national highway. As a result, traffic crawled.

Meanwhile, locals faced significant difficulty trying to cross the highway from the service road, as they had to navigate through the dense flow of vehicles.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Choutuppal TrafficYadadri-Bhongir NewsHyderabad HighwayDasara Traffic RushFlyover Construction
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