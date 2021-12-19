1,670 men and women from Tamil Nadu served India's armed forces

Chennai: The historic ceasefire agreement signed on the 13th day of the war in the evening of December 16, 1971 and also the picture of surrender of Pakistan armed forces to India would be displayed at the War Memorial here during the Vijay Diwas celebrations from Thursday, said Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Dakshin Bharat Area.

War veterans and war widows (veer naris) would take part in the golden jubilee celebrations (Swarnim Vijay Varsh) of India's victory over Pakistan which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. "Senior defence officials and veterans will lay wreaths as a homage to the officers and men who sacrificed their lives for India. Chief Minister M K Stalin has consented to participate to pay the homage," Lt Gen Arun said.

Members of the public would be permitted to pay floral tributes at the solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Victory War Memorial at Kamaraj Salai at the event to be organised by the Headquarters Dakshin Bharat.

"This time, the War Memorial will be kept open from 10 am of December 16 till 5 pm of December 19 to enable the people to visit the memorial and pay homage and also to learn about the sacrifices of the bravehearts," he said.

Speaking to reporters about the Vijay Diwas celebrations from tomorrow, he said 93,000 armed Pakistani soldiers surrendered on December 16. "Exactly at 4.21 pm, on the 13th day of the war with Pakistan in 1971, the ceasefire was signed. The size of the ceasefire was unparalleled in military history after World War-II. The historic picture of surrender and the ceasefire agreement signed by Gen Niazi will be displayed for the public at the War memorial here," Lt Gen Arun said.Lt Gen A A K Niazi signed the instrument of surrender under the watchful eye of Lt Gen J S Aurora, General Commander of the Indian and Bangladeshi forces, on December 16, 1971.

"This kind of war has never been won in human history… the war left thousands injured and families broken… I have had the unique privilege of attending the marriage of a girl, the daughter of one of my Jawans who was martyred in the 1971 war," he said. This young lady never saw her father, he said pointing out that the war had rendered many young women widows and their children grew up never to see their father.

Earlier this year, the Indian Army's Dakshin Bharat Area recognised the sacrifices and felicitated the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war veterans and their families who are based out of Tamil Nadu. About 1,670 men and women from Tamil Nadu served India's armed forces during the liberation of Bangladesh. Three Vir Chakra awardees, 1 Mahavir Chakra awardee and 1 Sena medal awardee were from Tamil Nadu.

Commodore Gopal Rao who (died in August this year) led his team during Operation Trident on December 4, marked as Navy Day, and sunk two Pakistani destroyers, a minesweeper, a cargo ship and set fire to oil dumps and other installations.

Rear Admiral S Ram Sagar, a naval aviator, prevented the enemy from operating their airfields by bombarding their troops, and Col Krishnaswamy who led his team, inflicted severe casualties and damaged Pakistan tank formations. (PTI)