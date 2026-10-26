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Anna University awaits full-time exam controller a year after selection process
In Short
University professors have expressed concern over the prolonged delay, which comes at a time when the institution is also without a Vice-Chancellor. The absence of regular appointments to these key posts has brought administrative continuity at the university into focus.
Chennai: The appointment of a full-time Controller of Examinations at Anna University remains pending a year after a candidate was shortlisted, extending a five-year period during which the examination department has functioned under an officer in charge.
University professors have expressed concern over the prolonged delay, which comes at a time when the institution is also without a Vice-Chancellor. The absence of regular appointments to these key posts has brought administrative continuity at the university into focus.
The examination department handles functions central to students’ academic progress. Its Controller supervises question paper preparation, semester examinations, answer script evaluation and re-totalling, making the position crucial to the university’s examination system and its coordination with affiliated institutions.
University rules place the Controller of Examinations third in the administrative hierarchy, after the Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar.
Faculty concerns stem from the continued reliance on an interim arrangement for a position carrying such extensive responsibilities across the university’s engineering education network.
The department’s workload spans four university campus colleges, 16 constituent colleges and more than 400 affiliated private engineering colleges.
Conducting semester examinations across this network requires coordination between the university and individual institutions, underscoring the scale of the Controller’s role. Sources said the university invited applications from eligible candidates for the full-time Controller’s post approximately a year ago. Seven applicants subsequently attended interviews, and a candidate was shortlisted following the selection exercise. However, the process has not resulted in an appointment so far.
The interviews were conducted by the university’s convener committee, which included IAS officer Innocent Dhivya, who was then serving as Director of Technical Education. Despite the completion of the interviews and identification of a candidate, the post continued to be managed through an interim arrangement.
Previously, the Vice-Chancellor had the authority to appoint a full-time Controller of Examinations.
Last year, however, the university adopted an interview-based selection process to fill the position. The concern now centres on the gap between completing that exercise and issuing an appointment.
For professors, the continued reliance on an officer in charge has prolonged uncertainty over a department entrusted with essential academic functions.
With the Vice-Chancellor’s position also vacant, the pending appointment has added to concerns over leadership continuity and the timely filling of key administrative posts at the university.
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