Chennai: Governor R N Ravi announces essay contest to commemorate Bharatiyar

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has announced a State-level essay competition for high school and college students to commemorate the 139th birth anniversary of MahakaviSubramaniaBharathiyar and 75th year of India's Independence, the Raj Bhavan said.

The idea behind the competition was to create awareness among the youth about contributions of Bharathiyar to the freedom movement and to help learn more about the legend from Tamil Nadu, a Raj Bhavan press release here said.

As desired by Governor, the Raj Bhavan is conducting the competition in Tamil and English.

Bharathiyar's birth anniversary was on December 11.The topic for the school students is: 'Contribution of MahakaviBharathiyar to Independence of India' and for college-goers it is: 'India in the Imagination of MahakaviBharathiyar', the release said.

The length of the essay should be 3,500 to 4,000 words and it should be sent via e-mail to Raj Bhavan on or before January 8.Professor of Central Institute of Classical Tamil R Chandrasekaran and Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University Dr Sudha Seshayyan would chair the committee for evaluation of the essays.

The committees (for English and Tamil) would recommend four winners in both languages. The winners (school students) would be given Rs one lakh as cash prize and a certificate. The winning college students would get Rs two lakh as cash prize and a certificate. They would be felicitated during Republic Day (January 26) at the Raj Bhavan, the release said.