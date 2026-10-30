Chennai to repair 678 rain-damaged roads

Chennai: Rain-battered roads across Chennai are set for renovation, with Rs 130.19 crore allocated to repair 678 roads amid mounting complaints from motorists over potholes, damaged surfaces and waterlogging that makes daily travel hazardous.

Tenders have been invited to improve roads covering 148.10 kilometres across the Greater Chennai Corporation’s 15 zones under the Chief Minister’s Urban Development Scheme. Renovation work will begin once the tender process is completed and contracts are finalised, according to the announcement.

The proposed works come as continuing rain has exposed the extent of damage to the city’s road network. Corporation statistics indicate that potholes have developed at 8,110 locations, with repair work reportedly underway at 5,350 of them. For motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, the deterioration has made navigating several stretches difficult. Rainwater collecting on damaged roads conceals potholes, leaving road users unable to judge their depth or avoid them safely.

Residents have sought early repairs, pointing to the difficulties posed by uneven surfaces and water-filled depressions. The demand for restoration has gained urgency during the rainy spell, when submerged potholes become harder to identify.

The corporation maintains more than 30,000 roads, including major thoroughfares, bus routes and neighbourhood streets.