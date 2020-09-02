Corona cases continue to fall in Chennai, Tamil Nadu tally less than 6,000

A total of 5,990 cases were reported on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu, which clearly shows reported cases are on the decline all across the State. Though the overall number reported today was slightly higher than that of Tuesday (5928), the cases in Chennai city were lesser at 1,025 on a comparison with yesterday's figures which were at 1,084.

Coimbatore with 579 cases, Cuddalore with 405 and Salem at 402 were the next three big spots which registered cases after Chennai. The rising cases in Kerala seem to be affecting Coimbatore, which is close to it.

The VIP victims of the pandemic had mixed luck today as a DMK MLA, M K Mohan, representing a Chennai constituency, Anna Nagar was afflicted. S P Balasubrahmanyam, who has been admitted to a city hospital and has been battling the virus for nearly a month is now recovering and responding well, say his family members.

The total cases stood at 4,39,959 and 3,80,063 have been reported cured. With 98 deaths on Wednesday, a total of 7,516 cases have been that of deaths due to the pandemic. The State is now inching close to the 50- lakh mark as far as testing of cases of go with the figure reading at 49,64,141.