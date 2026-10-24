Demanded share in power due to lack of respect, says TN Congress

Chennai: TNCC President Manickam Tagore justified his party’s demand for a share in the state’s governance, claiming that Congress workers faced “humiliation” and a lack of respect in the past.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he said that because they have a share in the government, they could launch a massive, independent flood relief operation ahead of the monsoons.

“In the DMK government, we had no respect. Congress workers had no respect and were humiliated. We mentioned those humiliations and asked for a share in the government. What else did we ask? They said TVK wouldn’t accept it, but TVK accepted power-sharing, didn’t they? Now that we have that respect, we are able to do this,” Tagore said.

The Congress was part of the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. After Assembly poll results in May, the party switched sides and joined the TVK-led government. ‘Uthavum Kai’ (Helping Hand), a dedicated flood relief task force designed to assist citizens during the impending northeast monsoon, was launched during the press conference.

Headed by Killiyoor MLA Rajesh Kumar and coordinated by Chennai Corporation floor leader M S Draviyam, the initiative will deploy a ground force of three volunteers across all 200 wards of Chennai. The party also released a dedicated toll-free helpline (7871004668) and announced that similar relief centres would be established in Madurai and Tirunelveli.

Tagore also claimed that the prices of essentials have skyrocketed, with chicken reaching Rs 250 per kg, onions spiking by 120 per cent to Rs 56 per kg, and commercial LPG cylinders doubling to nearly Rs 3,000.

Taking a sarcastic jibe at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tagore remarked, “We thought she only raised the price of meat because she is a vegetarian, but the prices of vegetables have increased even more.” He attributed the broader inflation to the depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar and flawed import strategies.

Tagore also painted a grim picture of the job market, claiming that an estimated two lakh high-paying jobs have been lost across the IT and private banking sectors, with the top five IT companies alone laying off 25,000 employees recently.