DMK protests on lack of protection for women

Chennai: Members of the DMK women’s wing under the party’s Deputy General Secretary Kanimozhi staged a protest here on Saturday, flaying the ruling TVK over the alleged breakdown of law and order, lack of protection for women and children, besides the price rise of commodities. Kanimozhi, who led the statewide agitation, and other women functionaries were clad in black sarees and took part in the agitation here over several issues targeting the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led government. The party highlighted the escalating violent crimes, including the daylight murder in Salem and a brazen jailbreak in Theni district, while expressing concern over safety for the public, especially women and children. The protests also criticised the ruling party over soaring inflation, and power outages, as well, in the state.