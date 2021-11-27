DMK to raise abolition of NEET in Parliament

Chennai: The DMK will raise the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in the winter session of Parliament. The party which had promised the people of Tamil Nadu to abolish NEET once it assumes office, has been trying to create awareness that the examination leaves out bright students who are from rural backgrounds. It has been stressing that those who get proper entrance coaching classes are benefitting from the test.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a meeting of the DMK parliamentarians on Sunday and stressed the need to take up the issue of NEET in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

A senior DMK parliamentarian told IANS that "The Chief Minister has directed all of us to be prepared on NEET with facts and figures readily available and to raise the issue in whatever little time one gets to speak in Parliament.

After the government has withdrawn the farm laws, we are expecting that there would be a favourable decision against NEET." The DMK is the third largest political party after the BJP and the Congress. Therefore, its MPs raising the issue of NEET in Parliament cannot be easily ignored by the government.

A senior DMK leader who was privy to the proceedings of the meeting held at the party headquarters on Sunday said the meet began by observing a one-minute silence remembering the farmers who lost their lives during the agitation.

At the meeting, a resolution was passed urging the Centre to table the Bill repealing the three farm laws on the first day of the winter session of Parliament.